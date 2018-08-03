PUBG's newest feature might upset many players

A new patch for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds includes a change to the game that has ruffled a few feathers among serious gaming fans.

This new feature is part of the current test patch which isn't quite live just yet but is already causing a bit of a stir online.

Within the patch notes you'll see the update over just two lines:

"You can now place map markers without opening the map."

"Right-clicking while pressing the Alt key places a marker on the map at the aimed spot"

At first glance, this seems like a simple change, but it's actually quite a significant game changer.

Players will now be able to simply place a marker to notify their teammates to the location of an enemy. This static icon won't track enemy movements, but will draw friendly fire down on the location and make for easier communication.

Up until now, players had to rely on map knowledge and voice communication to call out targets and threats. This would either be based on familiar points of interest or compass directions.

Quickly communicating locations in an easily comprehensible way in the middle of a battle is a skill PUBG players have been forced to learn for a while now. This update changes things as it could not only be theoretically used to highlight direction but also the distance of the enemy threat.

The change makes it much easier for new players to get into the swing of things, but also has many PUBG fans up in arms. Players are complaining about the update on Reddit and Twitch streamer Swagger has shown how it could be abused.

Reporting on this update, VG24/7 has also pointed out that PC players could even bind this spotting key to the same button as they use to fire their main weapon - providing real-time tracking of enemy locations.

Certainly, an interesting game change indeed, though not a new mechanic. This sort of spotting system has been a mainstay in Rainbow Six Siege for a long time.

This patch doesn't have an official launch date just yet, so things might change before it's pushed out to all players. We'll also be interested to see how this translates into the mobile version of the game.