Recently there were rumours that Samsung might be partnering with Epic Games to offer Fortnite on the Galaxy Note 9 for 30-days exclusively. This will be the first iteration of the already massively popular game to reach Android phones.

Those Android users who are waiting with bated breath for the Fortnite launch will be pleased to hear that there are plans to release the game on other devices too.

After the 30 days is up, Epic Games promises to roll out the game to a number of other devices. This list was posted on the official site and includes:

Google Pixel 2/Google Pixel 2 XL

Huawei Mate 10/Huawei Mate 10 Lite/Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei P10/Huawei P10 Plus/Huawei P10 Lite

Huawei P9/Huawei P9 Lite/Huawei P8 Lite (2017)

LG G6

LG V30/LG V30+

Motorola Moto E4 Plus

Motorola Moto G5/Motorola Moto G5 Plus/Motorola Moto G5s

Motorola Moto Z2 Play

Nokia 6

Razer Phone

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime (2017)

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro (2017)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy On7 (2016)

Samsung Galaxy S9/Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S7/Samsung Galaxy S7 edge

Samsung Galaxy S8/Samsung Galaxy S8+

Sony Xperia XA1/Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra/ Sony Xperia XA1 Plus/

Sony Xperia XZ/Sony Xperia XZs/Sony Xperia XZ1

As you can see from the list, these phones aren't all current flagships so there's a chance the game will come to more devices in the future too.

We're expecting the Galaxy Note 9 to launch on 9 August 2018, with the official release following on 24 August. With that in mind, Fortnite fans can expect the game to roll out to other Android phones sometime around the end of September.

If you can't wait that long, then it might be a perfect excuse to upgrade to Samsung's new phone once it launches.