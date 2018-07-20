Oculus has announced a new bundle that includes Marvel Powers United VR, the Rift headset, and Touch controllers.

Called the Oculus Rift Marvel Powers United VR bundle, this is Oculus' first retail bundle coupled with a major game release. It will launch on 31 July, priced at the usual $400. That means you're essentially getting a copy of the game for free. Oculus said that aside from the packaging and game code, everything is the same as the usual Rift and Touch bundle. It even includes the usual bundles titles.

Those are Lucky’s Tale, Medium, Quill, Dead and Buried, and Robo Recall. For those who already own a Rift, Marvel Powers United VR launches on 26 July. You can watch the game's new trailer above. Keep in mind Powers United, a $39.99 multiplayer Rift-exclusive title, will be published under Oculus' in-house division, Oculus Studios, so it is invested in the game and likely hopes it'll boost system sales.

Oculus, which announced this news San Diego Comic-Con, produced the game alongside developer Sanzaru Games. Aside from multiplayer co-op play experience, it'll also have story-driven single-player missions. Oculus has also announced the full Marvel lineup for the game, which ncludes major names like Black Widow, Captain America, the Hulk, Spider-Man, Storm, and Wolverine.

For a full list of characters, check out the game’s Oculus page here.