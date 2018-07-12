Season 5 of Fortnite is available to download right now.

Every version of the game gets the update, with the Nintendo Switch edition getting the added bonus of gyro/motion controls to be used with the Joy-Cons.

The Fortnite v5.0 patch adds a load of changes to the Battle Royale map, including rifts to take you from one location to another, a new desert biome, plus Paradise Palms and Lazy Links locations.

New points of interest have appeared across the map, while the centre of storm circles 7, 8 and 9 can now shift in random directions, rather than just shrinking.

One of the main new additions is the All Terrain Kart. An entire squad of four players can now hop into a kart and zip and jump around the landscape. Speed boosts are also available after drifting, so there's plenty of fun to be had by all.

Those with a Battle Pass get additional new challenges and there are plenty of extras for the Save the World mode, including Wild West Heroes and Flintlock weapons.

You can download Fortnite for numerous devices, including PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac and iOS. Battle Royale mode is completely free although you do have to pay for the Save the World campaign separately - which is only available on some platforms.

All versions of Battle Royale have cross-play, so you can play on an Xbox One against someone on iPad, for example. Only the PlayStation 4 edition does not support this feature.