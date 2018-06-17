If you're a fan of the undead, boy are you in for a treat.

There are plenty of games coming that feature them, as we discovered during E3 2018.

Whether they be Clickers, Crawlers, The Infected or just plain, old zombies, they are shambling towards us in the next few months and into 2019.

Here then are the zombie games that stood out during the show. And there's one thing they all have in common; they all want to eat your BRAAAAIIINNNSS!

Release date: TBC (2019)

TBC (2019) Format(s): PS4

Although we haven't seen many of the Infected in the trailers released so far, Pocket-lint was told by Naughty Dog that not only do the Clickers, Runners and Bloaters return in The Last of Us 2, they are joined by three new classes. We don't know what they might be as yet, but expect we'll find out come Gamescom in August.

Release date: 2019

2019 Format(s): TBC (2019)

We are huge fans of the first Dying Light - a first-person parkour simulator with more than its fair share of zombies. This time every major choice you make in the sequel will affect the world and game going forward, including how the infected denizens of the city react to you. We were also told that night time will be even more terrifying in Dying Light 2 than the first.

Release date : 25 January 2019

: 25 January 2019 Format(s): PS4, Xbox One,

Not just a remake, Resident Evil 2 takes the original gameplay and plot and, almost, makes it into an all-new game. The graphics run up to 4K on the most recent consoles and gaming rigs, and they've been completely rebuilt to splendidly horrific effect. We played the first 20 minutes of the new game at E3 2018 and there were plenty of screams in the demo room.

Release date: 22 February 2019

22 February 2019 Format(s): PS4

It's been a couple of years since Days Gone was first announced but we finally got to play a mission on a PS4 Pro during E3 2018. We had to annihilate a zombie hoard using what little we had in our inventory and the (mostly explosive) surroundings. Sadly, we don't think the demo showed the game it its brightest light, as it was too tough (we died, a lot) and there was no idea of story or the open world setting. But we we still think this is one to watch for early next year.

Release date: 14 August 2018

14 August 2018 Format(s): PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch (later in 2018)

Clementine's adventure is finally drawing to a close with Telltale Games to finish the series with a bang. It'll be out in August on PS4, Xbox One and PC, while a Nintendo Switch version will follow soon after. We also expect it to be made available on iOS and Android.

Release date: 6 November 2018 (US), 8 November 2018 (UK & ROW)

6 November 2018 (US), 8 November 2018 (UK & ROW) Format(s): PS4, Xbox One, PC

Overkill's The Walking Dead owes a lot to Left 4 Dead and its sequel, being as it is a four-player co-op first-person shooter. It it based on the TV series rather than the comic books (unlike Telltale's Walking Dead adventures) and is therefore more realistic in tone, and it has scalable difficulty levels depending on how many players are playing at the time.

Release date: 12 October 2018

12 October 2018 Format(s): PS4, Xbox One, PC

A zombies mode is now staple for a Call of Duty game and the one accompanying Black Ops 4 looks to be taking it to an all-new level. There are three different scenarios, including one based on the Titanic, and four-player co-op action. We are yet to play it but have taken part in Black Ops 4's multiplayer mode, so know the latest engine is smooth and sweet.

Release date: 28 August 2018

28 August 2018 Format(s): PS4, Xbox One, PC

Although it doesn't quite feature zombies as such, there are still plenty of the undead to vanquish in this third-person co-op action game. Mummies and demons appear aplenty and the mad-cap, pulp cinema style of Strange Brigade make this a great alternative to some of scarier, more serious efforts above.