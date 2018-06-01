Great gaming deal!: Get an Xbox One S free with Samsung Galaxy A8 or S8 on Virgin Media

Virgin Media has announced what we believe to be a fantastic gaming deal. The mobile network is offering a free Xbox One S games console, complete with Sea of Thieves, one month of free Xbox Live Gold membership and three months of Xbox Games Pass membership, when you sign up to a contract with either the Samsung Galaxy A8 or Samsung Galaxy S8.

Better still, both contract options are easily affordable, with the Galaxy A8 bundle costing £27 a month and the Galaxy S8 bundle costing £31 a month. This Xbox One S deal is available starting today, and you can order online, over the phone or by popping into a Virgin Media store.

Both the Galaxy A8 and Galaxy S8 come with Virgin Media's rather impressive tariff options, which includes 4G data, data rollover and data-free usage for WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Twitter.

Virgin Media is also offering up to 100GB of data on its Freestyle tariffs throughout June. Freestyle tariffs split your monthly bill into two parts: one splits the cost of the phone into 24 or 36 interest-free monthly payments, while the second part pays for a 30 day rolling tariff. This allows it to be changed each month depending on your phone usage.