  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

Great gaming deal!: Get an Xbox One S free with Samsung Galaxy A8 or S8 on Virgin Media

|
Pocket-lint Great gaming deal!: Get an Xbox One S free with Samsung Galaxy A8 or S8 on Virgin Media

Virgin Media has announced what we believe to be a fantastic gaming deal. The mobile network is offering a free Xbox One S games console, complete with Sea of Thieves, one month of free Xbox Live Gold membership and three months of Xbox Games Pass membership, when you sign up to a contract with either the Samsung Galaxy A8 or Samsung Galaxy S8.

Better still, both contract options are easily affordable, with the Galaxy A8 bundle costing £27 a month and the Galaxy S8 bundle costing £31 a month. This Xbox One S deal is available starting today, and you can order online, over the phone or by popping into a Virgin Media store. 

Both the Galaxy A8 and Galaxy S8 come with Virgin Media's rather impressive tariff options, which includes 4G data, data rollover and data-free usage for WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Twitter.

Virgin Media is also offering up to 100GB of data on its Freestyle tariffs throughout June. Freestyle tariffs split your monthly bill into two parts: one splits the cost of the phone into 24 or 36 interest-free monthly payments, while the second part pays for a 30 day rolling tariff. This allows it to be changed each month depending on your phone usage. 

PopularIn Games
  1. Great gaming deal!: Get an Xbox One S free with Samsung Galaxy A8 or S8 on Virgin Media
  2. Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
  3. Jurassic World Alive launches: New Pokemon Go-style game brings dinosaurs to life
  4. Fallout 76 revealed ahead of E3 2018, here's the first trailer
  5. Sony plans own NES Classic Mini rival with a retro PSOne relaunch
  1. Pokemon comes to Nintendo Switch with Pokemon Quest and Pokemon: Lets Go
  2. PlayStation Days of Play sale coming, with limited edition PS4 you can win
  3. And the World Cup 2018 winner is.... according to FIFA 18 anyway
  4. How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
  5. Detroit Become Human review: Taking back control
Comments