Dragalia Lost: Nintendo’s next mobile game is an original RPG
- Nintendo partnered with Cygames on Dragalia Lost
Nintendo’s next mobile app, Dragalia Lost, is a role-playing game.
Developed with Cygames, the game will launch this summer in Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. Keep in mind Nintendo's partner has worked on other Japanese mobile apps, like Granblue Fantasy, and that Nintendo recently acquired 5 percent of the mobile studio’s stock, according to Nintendo's latest financial results.
- Nintendo Labo for Nintendo Switch: Everything you need to know
- Super Smash Bros coming to Nintendo Switch, watch the trailer here
Anyway, the game's website and trailer, below, are only in Japanese, so it's hard to tell what's going on or what kind of storyline it might feature. We can see warriors and fantastical creatures as well as dragons and crystals. Typical fantasy RPG stuff. Pre-registration for the iOS and Android app is now open in the territories mentioned earlier.
As for when it will come to the UK or US, it's expected to launch later this year. Nintendo's Mario Kart Tour, which is still in the works, isn't due to arrive until next March. You can read all about that game from here.
- Dragalia Lost: Nintendo’s next mobile game is an original RPG
- PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
- Nintendo Labo for Nintendo Switch: Everything you need to know including how the cardboard Toy-Cons work
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider release date, screens, trailers and pre-order details
- Nintendo E3 2018 Direct video presentation: How to watch it and what to expect for Nintendo Switch
- E3 2018: The games, consoles, press conferences and announcements to expect
- Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- The C64 Mini review: Retro console remake of Commodore's finest hour
- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is now available - here's everything you need to know
- South Park The Fractured But Whole review: Turn-based RPG sensation, or a bit of a stinker?
Comments