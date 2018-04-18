Call of Duty's new Alexa skill uses AI to offer personalised training

Alexa has a new skill that's just for COD players.

You can now ask Amazon's voice assistant how well you played in your last Call of Duty: WWII match. Activision has launched a new skill for the franchise. Available in beta, it uniquely uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to serve up tailored tips meant to help you improve your gameplay. Also, interestingly, you won't hear Alexa's voice, but rather, a voice that sounds a lot like a soldier.

In a press release, Activision, the game's publisher, described the skill as being able to consider accuracy, movement, engagement distance, relationship distance, and K/D in order to provide personalised information and recommendations. You can ask for help after a match, or during one, and the skill will kick on sort of like a coach. You can even find out if your friends are playing and compare stats.

Here's how Activision bills the skill:

"The beta release is here! Sharpen your skills and gain a strategic edge by deploying the Call of Duty Skill, your personal voice-controlled reconnaissance scout. With a simple voice command, Call of Duty provides you with critical intel, personalized instruction and essential after-action reports in real-time so you can take your game to the next level - whether you’re a battle-hardened vet or rookie."

Another feature includes the ability to relay in-game news, including game updates. The skill is free to use and works on any Alexa device.

