PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master

Everyone is talking about battle royale games at the moment and there are two which are really hitting the headlines: Drake's favourite Fortnite Battle Royale and PlayerUnknown's Battleground. Both recently came to mobile, offering their brand of battle royale to gamers on the go.

To help you get up to speed quickly, here are some top tips to get you gaming to your best in PUB Mobile.

Choose your login wisely: You can play as a Guest or use Facebook sign-in on PUBG Mobile. Facebook means you have to connect to your Facebook account, but you can then sync your data, so you can switch to another phone or tablet without losing all your progress.

Prepare your phone: PUBG Mobile is a demanding game and your phone needs to be at its best. Remove anything you don't need on it, quit all those other apps you might have running in the background. Turn off battery saver, turn off data savers, turn off night mode for the best experience.

Prepare your network: There's not so much you can do here, but for a lag-free experience, you need a good connection to the PUBG servers. The mobile network will often have a variable speed so it's Wi-Fi all the way. Test your network speed using something like Speedtest (Apple App Store, Google Play) and avoid trying to play when someone else is streaming 4K content. Our home Wi-Fi reports 5ms, and this works great.

Connect your headphones: PUBG Mobile has great audio and often the speakers on your phone won't do it justice. Connect your headphones for a more immersive experience - it also helps you pinpoint approaching enemy.

When you start the game, you'll load to the lobby where you can change a full range of settings, select your game type, organise your friends, claim rewards and manage your inventory.

How to pick your server: From the opening screen you'll see "server" in the top left, with a drop-down menu. You can currently choose from North America, Europe and Asia. The server for your region makes sense, as it's likely to have the fastest speeds for you. Check the ping, you want it to be green, something like 20ms, for silky smooth play.

How to adjust the frame rate: Tap the settings cog in to the top right-hand corner, then Graphics. Here you'll find frame rate. If things are looking choppy, you might want to select low. If you've a powerful phone, try high.

How to set the graphics level: You'll be prompted when you first sign-in, but you can adjust the PUBG Mobile graphics level too, to manage the detail. Higher is better as you can see more, but that can adversely affect performance. Have a play with this and frame rate, adjusting if the game doesn't run smoothly - but keep an eye on the ping too, to make sure it's not server lag.

How to adjust the aiming reticule: Tap the settings cog in to the top right-hand corner, then Basic. Here you can change the colour of the crosshair.

Turn on/off Aim Assist: How hard do you want the game to be? Aim Assist will help you hit the target if you're generally pointing the right way. It's in settings > basic.

Use the gyroscope on your phone to help aim: If your phone has a gyroscope, you can use motion to move in the game. The best option is to have it help aim when you're in the scope or using the sights of your weapon - then you can move the phone rather than having to use the joystick. It can be a lot faster and natural when you have to react quickly. Head into settings > basic and you'll find the option.

Top tip: These gaming settings above can be changed during the game, so you can switch on the fly and change if you don't like the results. Changing the graphics level requires a game restart, however.

How to get clothes on your character: You start in your underwear, but you can accumulate clothes in your inventory. You'll need BP to "buy" clothes, but some are awarded free by hitting your daily missions. Once you've earnt some BP, tap "supplies" and open the solder's crate. You'll get a random piece of clothing, repeat to get more - but beware the price increases.

How to select Solo, Duo or Squad play: There's a drop-down menu under the start button. Tap here to pick the game type. There are daily missions for different types of games, so it's worth mixing it up. Sometimes you just want to destroy everyone, sometimes you'll want a squad.

Turn off chat or adjust the mic volume: PUBG Mobile offers an in-game voice channel, with controls to turn off the mic or speaker for voice, or adjust the levels. In settings > audio, you'll find the controls. If you don't want to be listening to some fool's jibber-jabber, just turn it off.

Change the controls: This is a biggy. PUBG Mobile offers different controls for foot and vehicles and you can adjust both. Head into settings > controls or settings > vehicles and you'll find the options for defaults.

Change the size or location of controls: Yes, you can also customise the in-game UI. In the controls area above, there's a "customise" option. In here you can setup different schemes, with the ability to change the transparency of the icons, the size and the location to suit your preferences. Just play the game a bit before you start moving them.

Whether you're in a team or on your own, here's some tips to get you through the game.

Best clothes for PUBG characters: This isn't a fashion show, it's battle royale, so think tactically. If you're wearing white jeans and a yellow puffer jacket, you'll be easily spotted, and easily to target. Think muted shades and of course, camouflage, to give you a tactical advantage.

Choose your moment to jump from the aircraft: PUBG Mobile plots the path of the aircraft across the map, so you can see what you'll be flying over. It also tells you how many people are left on-board, so you've a general idea of the distribution across the map. Using this information you can pick your INFIL point, avoiding areas full of other players.

Freefall with speed: As soon as you're out of the aircraft, push forward on your controller and you dive toward the ground. This gets you to the ground faster, so you're not drifting down while others are gathering weapons and preparing to slaughter you. Your 'chute opens automatically, so you don't need to worry about that.

Open your 'chute early to fly across the map: If you're out of the aircraft and you can see masses of people already falling below you, perhaps you want to be elsewhere. Pop your 'chute manually, and you can drift a long way across the map to a different area. Remember though, that while you're drifting, others are gathering.

Master the map: The map is your best friend because it shows you the game area, which decreases through-out the game. You need to stay inside this area, or you'll slowly die. Drop a marker on the map and you'll see it in your compass to help you navigate to a safe area.

Avoid the red zone: The map also shows you the red zone, which is an artillery barrage. If you're in the red zone, there's a good chance you'll get hit, although if you're in a building you'll probably be able to ride it out just fine.

Get protected with auto pick-up: Your baseball cap looks great, but a helmet stops your head splitting like a melon (usually). Grab that protective kit so you can take a little more damage. Ensure that auto pick-up is turned on and you'll replace kit with higher rated stuff when you find it.

Get the right weapons for the job: The weapons in PUBG Mobile world like real-world weapons: shotguns and pistols are only good for short range, SMGs are great in enclosed spaces when you want to put down a lot of fire quickly, the assault rifles are good all-rounders. An assault rifle and an SMG is a great combo, two pistols is not.

Collect sights: The weapon are all adaptable and holo sights and scopes make it much easier to hit the target. At the start of the game, manually grab sights and scopes you find, so they will then attach to weapons you collect. Bingo, you'll be dropping bad guys in no time.

Empty your backpack: If you're carrying loads of stuff you don't need, you'll fill your bag, meaning less stuff you need. Tap on your backpack to see the contents and then drop the stuff you don't need (like those extra sights you now don't need!)

Lie down when raiding crates: When you kill someone, you can raid the crate they drop for more stuff. Lie down when you do it, because otherwise anyone else in the area will spot the green puff of smoke, then snipe you while you stand there selecting a new pair of shoes.

Master sprinting: To move across the map quickly, sprinting is often the way to do it. You can lock sprinting by tapping the running icon next to the map. Then you can run and look at the map, have a drink or whatever.

Dash, down, crawl, observe, sights, fire: It's a basic infantry drill that really works - much better than jumping repeatedly and firing. If you're taking fire, move and hit the deck, keep moving and the enemy will lose you. Then you need to locate the enemy, get eyes on them, hit the aim and neutralise them. Simple. (But sometimes you'll just get dead.)

Don't jump out of fast moving vehicles: Yes, you'll die.

Collect medikits, always: You will get shot and you can often recover from that with some medical attention. Pickup medical supplies because they will often be more useful to you than grenades.

Remember the aim of the game is to survive: If you want to win, you can pretty much do so by collecting your weapons, staying out of trouble and killing the last few people. The aim isn't to kill the most people, it's to be the last player standing. Hiding and staying out of trouble is a good way to do that.

Co-op play is a massive part of PUBG and here's a couple of extra tips to help teams win.

Coordinate your landing zone: When you 'chute into onto the island you can coordinate your LZ by opening the map and tapping to drop a marker. Use the parachuting tips above to get everyone in the same place. Otherwise you'll spend half the game trying to rendezvous.

Locate your team members: If you're not together, you'll find your squad locations marked on the map and in your UI, making it easy to find your way back to them.

Stick together but spread out: Bunching up makes you easy to kill, spreading out means any enemy has to make a decision. It also means you can use interlocking fields of fire to engage any enemy. Fighting as a team is the best way to win.

Isolate the threat before you revive: You can revive your team members when they're injured - it's perhaps the biggest part of being a squad - but don't rush over as soon as they drop as you'll probably get shot. Watch your partner's health meter in the top left corner, while you eliminate the threat. If you die trying to revive your team, you all lose.

Don't kill your team mates, revive them: Yes, you can kill your team mates. Technically, that makes you an ass, so try not to do it. If you do happen to run them over, have the common decency to get out and revive them.