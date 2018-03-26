  Oregon Trail is a handheld now so you can chuck it when dysentery gets you

Do you remember Oregon Trail?

If not, then you're way too young. Please go away. As for the rest of you: guess what? Target in the US has quietly been selling an exclusive Oregon Trail handheld game for just $25. We know you can play the Oregon Trail app and similar games, but they're not the same low-res title we're used to from the 70s, 80s, and 90s. Those new ones are full of adverts and DLCs and polished graphics. No thanks.

Target gets us. So, it's released a retro-styled handheld console that looks like the type of computer we used to play it on back in the day. This thing is all about nostalgia, and we love it. To use it, you even have to “push” a floppy disk into the “drive”. OMG. Plus, there’s a single speaker that pumps out eight-bit audio. As for the gameplay, it's the same as you remember, from broken axels to snake bites.

The beige-and-grey handheld runs on three AAs, which are included. We plan to get our hands on this thing soon, so stay tuned. We just can't promise any good pics, because we may chuck it across the room after we (inevitably) die from dysentery or drown crossing the river.