Oregon Trail is a handheld now so you can chuck it when dysentery gets you
- Oh, the nostalgia!
Do you remember Oregon Trail?
If not, then you're way too young. Please go away. As for the rest of you: guess what? Target in the US has quietly been selling an exclusive Oregon Trail handheld game for just $25. We know you can play the Oregon Trail app and similar games, but they're not the same low-res title we're used to from the 70s, 80s, and 90s. Those new ones are full of adverts and DLCs and polished graphics. No thanks.
Target gets us. So, it's released a retro-styled handheld console that looks like the type of computer we used to play it on back in the day. This thing is all about nostalgia, and we love it. To use it, you even have to “push” a floppy disk into the “drive”. OMG. Plus, there’s a single speaker that pumps out eight-bit audio. As for the gameplay, it's the same as you remember, from broken axels to snake bites.
- What is Dragon Ball Legends and is it the best mobile PVP game?
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more
The beige-and-grey handheld runs on three AAs, which are included. We plan to get our hands on this thing soon, so stay tuned. We just can't promise any good pics, because we may chuck it across the room after we (inevitably) die from dysentery or drown crossing the river.
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- Oregon Trail is a handheld now so you can chuck it when dysentery gets you
- Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- What is Dragon Ball Legends and why could it be the best mobile PVP game ever?
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
Comments