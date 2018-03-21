Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more

During this year's Games Developers Conference, Japanese publisher Bandai Namco showed that it is betting big on online multiplayer for its 2018 mobile game line-up.

Real-time battles are huge on its agenda, with One Piece Bounty Rush and Sword Art Online: Integral Factor featuring multiplayer online action. Then, of course, there is Dragon Ball Legends, a hugely ambitious fighting game that will levy the Google Cloud Platform to serve fast-paced fights between two players located anywhere across the globe.

Finishing the line-up will be Naruto X Baruto Ninja Voltage, which will be served by all new content this year.

Here then is the Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up in all its trailer-tastic glory. The games are either available now or are coming soon for iOS and Android.

The major announcement for Bandai Namco during GDC, Dragon Ball Legends is a fast and furious fighting game that pitches real players against each other in real time. It is simple to play, with one-finger gameplay mechanics. You can either tap or swipe the screen for simple attacks and dodges, while a card system provides heavier and special attacks.

It's great fun to play and will eventually feature all the characters from across the vast world of Dragon Ball.

It will be available from this summer and pre-registration is open now on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Sword Art Online: Integral Factor is a massive role-playing game with some multiplayer online elements. It features an excellent character customisation system and open world feel to the gameplay.

Your character, and a companion, will visit Aincrad - a floating island created inside virtual reality to test champions, often to the death. There are 100 levels to progress through, each with ever increasingly more difficult enemies and bosses, and it is likely that they will be released as content packs in batches after the initial release.

The game is coming "later this year", although you can pre-register for iOS or Android and get a load of exclusive bonus content to play with on launch.

Take the loot, you pirate! One Piece Bounty Rush is a madcap 4V4 multiplayer battle game set on the anime series of the same name.

You can choose between five different character types, each with different move skill sets and must earn point by collecting coins and dispatching both AI enemies and players from the other team.

It took us a while to get used to the action during GDC, partly because so much was going on in the game, but we reckon with time and practice it'll be a fun blast.

The launch date is yet to be revealed - it has been available elsewhere on a soft launch for testing - but pre-registration is available on Google Play for now.

Action RPG Naruto X Baruto: Ninja Voltage came out at the tail end of last year and features both the son and father fighters from the anime series in the same game for the first time.

It features multidevice co-op play and the new content will unlock all the collectable ninjas in the game without you having to actually collect them, plus an all-new character in the form of Mitsuki.

You can download and play Naruto X Baruto Ninja Voltage for iOS and Android now.