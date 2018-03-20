Watch the Namco Bandai press conference and Dragon Ball Legends announcement live

Namco Bandai opted to announce its latest and potentially greatest mobile game during a Google talk at the Games Developers Conference in San Francisco.

Dragon Ball Legends will be coming later this year and will be a rare player versus player mobile game in that you will be able to fight against anyone else in the world in real time.

Most PVP mobile titles either use local or regional servers to connect players, therefore restricting opponents to those in Europe or the US and the like. Dragon Ball Legends though will utilise Google's Cloud Network to host matches on the same servers, making the game a global concern.

In addition, other PVP games pitch players again other players' data rather than the player him or herself. Namco Bandai promises that, in Dragon Ball Legends, players will always fight each other.

To get this working in real time and ensuring that the experience is stable no matter a player's internet connection is a mammoth task, which Namco Bandai claims is only possible thanks to the Google Cloud: "We couldn’t realise the game without the cloud service," it said.

The game itself will host the same characters as the main Dragon Ball series, with players taking on three fighters each and trying to dispatch the rival trio.

Combat is implemented through move cards, with different cards being chosen in real time to enact different hits - either close or long range.

Combos can also be performed, we were told, using sequences of cards.

