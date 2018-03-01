WWE 2K18 Wrestlemania Edition comes with tonnes of extra content and a free mug from Game, pre-order here

WWE's Wrestlemania is rapidly approaching and you can celebrate with a themed edition of WWE 2K18 with more extras than you can throw a set of steel steps at.

Available for pre-order now, WWE 2K18 Wrestlemania Edition will be released on 23 March and comes with £80 worth of content for just £39.99. There are extras for both the game itself and mobile title WWE SuperCard.

What's more, Game in the UK is offering a free Wrestlemania mug with every pre-order.

Here's the list of bonus content for WWE 2K18 and WWE SuperCard:

WrestleMania 34-themed WWE SuperCard content

Two Seth Rollins Topps Cards

Seth Rollins poster

Formerly available only as a pre-order bonus

Includes two playable versions of Kurt Angle (WWE "American Hero" and ECW "Wrestling Machine")

Formerly available only in the WWE 2K18 Deluxe Edition or Cena (Nuff) Edition

Includes two playable versions of John Cena (ECW One Night Stand and WrestleMania 26) and playable characters Batista and Rob Van Dam

Players will gain access to all unlockable content available at launch in the game’s VC Purchasable section (excluding downloadable content)

Playable WWE Superstars: The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy)

Playable WWE Hall of Famers: Beth Phoenix and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton)

Players will be able to unlock and boost MyPlayer ratings and attributes via a 50,000 VC starting bonus

Explore a wide variety of new in-game moves, including the Tye Breaker 2 (made popular by WWE Superstar Tye Dillinger); the Crash Landing (made popular by NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno); the Pumphandle Death Valley Driver (made popular by NXT Superstar Akam); and the Swinging Sleeper Slam (made popular by WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page)

Playable WWE and NXT Superstars: Aleister Black, Drew McIntyre, Elias, Lars Sullivan and Ruby Riot

WWE 2K18 Wrestlemania Edition is available for Xbox One and PS4. WWE 2K18 is also available for PC and the Nintendo Switch. You can download WWE SuperCard for free for iOS and Android.