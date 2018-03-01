WWE 2K18 Wrestlemania Edition comes with tonnes of extra content and a free mug from Game, pre-order here
| 2K Games
WWE's Wrestlemania is rapidly approaching and you can celebrate with a themed edition of WWE 2K18 with more extras than you can throw a set of steel steps at.
Available for pre-order now, WWE 2K18 Wrestlemania Edition will be released on 23 March and comes with £80 worth of content for just £39.99. There are extras for both the game itself and mobile title WWE SuperCard.
What's more, Game in the UK is offering a free Wrestlemania mug with every pre-order.
Here's the list of bonus content for WWE 2K18 and WWE SuperCard:
Special WrestleMania items
- WrestleMania 34-themed WWE SuperCard content
- Two Seth Rollins Topps Cards
- Seth Rollins poster
Kurt Angle Pack
- Formerly available only as a pre-order bonus
- Includes two playable versions of Kurt Angle (WWE "American Hero" and ECW "Wrestling Machine")
Cena (Nuff) Pack
- Formerly available only in the WWE 2K18 Deluxe Edition or Cena (Nuff) Edition
- Includes two playable versions of John Cena (ECW One Night Stand and WrestleMania 26) and playable characters Batista and Rob Van Dam
Accelerator
- Players will gain access to all unlockable content available at launch in the game’s VC Purchasable section (excluding downloadable content)
Enduring Icons Pack
- Playable WWE Superstars: The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy)
- Playable WWE Hall of Famers: Beth Phoenix and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton)
MyPlayer Kick Start
- Players will be able to unlock and boost MyPlayer ratings and attributes via a 50,000 VC starting bonus
New Moves Pack
- Explore a wide variety of new in-game moves, including the Tye Breaker 2 (made popular by WWE Superstar Tye Dillinger); the Crash Landing (made popular by NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno); the Pumphandle Death Valley Driver (made popular by NXT Superstar Akam); and the Swinging Sleeper Slam (made popular by WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page)
NXT Generation Pack
- Playable WWE and NXT Superstars: Aleister Black, Drew McIntyre, Elias, Lars Sullivan and Ruby Riot
WWE 2K18 Wrestlemania Edition is available for Xbox One and PS4. WWE 2K18 is also available for PC and the Nintendo Switch. You can download WWE SuperCard for free for iOS and Android.
