Hatch is a cloud gaming platform for your Android phone, and currently free

Hatch, a mobile cloud gaming platform available for Android devices, has come to the UK and Ireland. And because it is in beta form at present, you can play fully games with no in-app purchases from more than 100 developers and publishers.

It is available to download on Google Play now and is currently ad-supported so there are no charges. In future, there will be a subscription option available too.

Hatch is sort-of a mobile gaming equivalent of Netflix or Spotify. It works by streaming mobile games to your handset or tablet rather than installing them individually. You play games just as if they were housed on your device, but over the internet instead.

Your control commands go to the Hatch servers while streamed video of the gameplay is sent to you. Latency is very low, so you shouldn't notice that the games are stored in the cloud.

One benefit to the system is that you only have to install the one application - Hatch itself - so don't need to up up stacks of storage. However, it does need to be connected to the internet to work - preferably over 4G or Wi-Fi. You won't be able to play teh games when on the Tube, for example.

It'll also take up part of your data allowance if you are playing over mobile data, of course, although Hatch claims it uses less than streaming a HD video.

Chat and multiplayer is supported, so you can interact with other users. And Square Enix has joined a growing list of supporting publishers, so games like Hitman Go and Deus Ex Go are available on the platform alongside favourites like Monument Valley, Pac-Man CE DX, Rayman Fiesta Run, Angry Birds and more.

It's now available in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Luxembourg, Sweden and, of course, the United Kingdom.

There is currently no word of an iOS version coming anytime soon.