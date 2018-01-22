Nike PG-2 PlayStation Colorway are the must-have training shoes for gamers

Nike has announced a collaboration with PlayStation and NBA All-star Paul George for a special edition pair of PG-2 sneakers to be released worldwide.

The Nike PG-2 PlayStation Colorway training shoes are designed with the colours of the console in mind. The DualShock 4 controller has also provided inspiration and, of course, the famous PlayStation symbols (triangle, square, circle and X) can be found all over the trainers.

The tongues of the shoes sport the PG (Paul George) and PlayStation logos, which illuminate and pulsate blue. The colours of the lace eyelets are styled on the colours of the controller buttons. And there are further details to be found all over - even the sock liners have either the PG or PlayStation logo on them.

1/6 Nike

On the heel of the left shoe you will find a voucher code to be redeemed on the PlayStation Store for a Paul George Dynamic Theme for the PS4.

There is no word yet on how much the special edition trainers will cost but both Nike and Sony have announced that they will be available globally from 10 February 2018.

You should check out the Nike Sneakers website to make sure you keep up to date with order information.