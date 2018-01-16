Netflix could still come to Nintendo Switch, but no confirmed plans as yet

The Nintendo Switch is a great success story, with more than 10 millions consoles being sold since its launch last March. And anyone who owns one will sing its praises as a unique, fantastic home and portable games console.

However, almost all of them to a tee would also ask the same thing: "When is Netflix going to be available?" And nigh on every Switch owner will groan when they realise that it's not going to arrive any time soon.

As a portable platform with a 6.2-inch HD screen it seems a perfect fit with Netflix. Indeed, it's one of the only quibbles highlighted in own tests and review. With streaming services available on Switch, we could even ditch our tablet devices when travelling.

But Netflix itself doesn't provide much hope of an expedited app. The company told Polygon this week that while it was still exploring the potential of Netflix on Switch, there is no news of a positive outcome: "We are still exploring the opportunity with Nintendo, but don’t have definitive plans to share at this time," said a Netflix spokesperson.

Earlier, on 14 January, the company's customer services tweeted even worse news: "There are currently no plans for Netflix on Nintendo Switch," it replied to a posting on Twitter.

That has since been deleted, thankfully. But it does show that little headway has been made still, even though Nintendo said it was in talks with Netflix, Amazon and Hulu in March 2017. Hulu has made it to the platform in the US, but there is nothing outside.

We can but hope.