Philips Hue will now work with your Razer Chroma PC gaming lights

Philips has announced a tie-in with Hue that will get all PC gamers very excited. Very excited indeed.

It has partnered with gaming accessory brand Razer, which is integrating the Philips Hue API and tools into its Razer Chroma ecosystem in order to run both together. That means, if you have Philips Hue lighting, you can seamlessly sync it with your Razer Chroma mice or keyboards in order to get complete immersion into your gaming experiences.

Razer Chroma devices already offer millions of colours through LED lighting built into their designs. Often that means different keys on a keyboard will flash or illuminate depending on your settings. Now the same colours can be shown by Philips Hue lighting in the room, turning your entire playing area into a lightshow.

To unlock the Philips Hue capability, gamers need a Philips Hue V2 bridge, some Hue lighting - bulbs or freestanding lamps - and the latest Hue app software update. They can then simply add Hue functionality to the Razer Synapse 3 software on their PC.

That software is now available to download for free.

"We're excited about this first integration to bring Philips Hue Entertainment to life for consumers. We have seen high demand from gamers for a richer game-play experience," said Chris Worp of Philips Lighting.

"Our smart lighting can deliver just that. Philips Hue takes the content beyond the screen and extends it into the living room. For gamers, this is incredibly powerful when synced with the Razer Chroma-enabled devices."