Mad Catz returns from the dead with all new gaming mice and accessories

Mad Catz was always a highly respected name in gaming accessories, not least for its excellent arcade fighting stick controllers and R.A.T. gaming mice, but thanks to cash problems and mismanagement it all went south for the company almost a year ago.

We thought we'd heard the last of Mad Catz and that would be that.

However, it's back. Now headed by an all-new management team and with a new outlook, the brand has been resurrected in time for CES 2018 and a new slew of products are on their way.

The consumer electronics trade show will play host to the unveiling of new R.A.T. gaming mice, including the R.A.T. Air, which sports a wireless power system that provides charge through a wireless activation gaming surface included in the pack.

There will also be a S.T.R.I.K.E. 4 mechanical gaming keyboard and F.R.E.Q. 4 gaming headset launched.

"We couldn’t be more excited than to begin 2018 by announcing the return of Mad Catz to the global gaming arena," said Selena Chang, director of Sales and Operations at the newly reformed company.

"We’re working on delivering products which we believe will enhance gamers’ abilities and do justice to the Mad Catz name. We can’t wait to unveil a little more at CES 2018 and in the months to come."