Home > Games > Game news

Best Game Christmas deals include Destiny 2 for £20

|
Activision / Bungie Best Game Christmas deals include Destiny 2 for £20

UK retailer Game is discounting a whole stack of games, headsets and accessories on the build-up to Christmas so you can nab a bargain gift for the gamer in your life.

From 14 to 27 December, you can grab a copy of the amazing Destiny 2 on PS4 or Xbox One for just £19.99 - a saving of 60 per cent. Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition is also available for a bargain £24.99 for PS4, Xbox One and PC - that's 40 per cent off.

Other PS4 and Xbox One games deals include FIFA 18 for £32.99, South Park: The Fractured But Whole for £29.99, plus Assassin's Creed: Origins and Star Wars Battlefront II for £34.99 each. The latter is also available for PC.

Nintendo Switch owners needn't miss out as L.A. Noire is reduced to £29.99 - more than 30 per cent off the usual retail price.

Lastly, the PS4, Xbox One and PC versions of Call of Duty: WWII is down to £42.99 for the sales period - 15 per cent off.

Top accessory deals include a Giotek HC2 Stereo Headset for PS4, Xbox One or PC for just £14.99. The Afterglow Level 3, AG Wired Stereo Headset for Xbox One is now just £19.99, while Xbox owners can also grab a BP2 Battery Pack for the Xbox One for £7.99.

Again, Switch owners get their own deal in the form of the officially licensed Mario Kart Deluxe Switch Console Case for £14.99.

All these deals and many more are available now at Game.co.uk.

PopularIn Games
  1. Ataribox pre-orders and launch delayed: Price, specs, release date and more
  2. Nintendo Switch tips and tricks: How to get the most from your new console
  3. Best Game Christmas deals include Destiny 2 for £20
  4. Rocket League for Nintendo Switch hits the high street in January 2018
  5. Twitch made an Alexa skill: Here's what gamers can do with it
  1. Christmas deal: Save $50 on Oculus Rift and Touch Controller bundle
  2. Nintendo sells 10m Switch consoles in nine months, just 3.5m less than Wii U in five years
  3. Become a wizard or witch in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, due for iOS and Android in 2018
  4. Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
  5. Is the Sea of Thieves Xbox One controller the best you've ever seen?

Comments