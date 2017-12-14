Best Game Christmas deals include Destiny 2 for £20

UK retailer Game is discounting a whole stack of games, headsets and accessories on the build-up to Christmas so you can nab a bargain gift for the gamer in your life.

From 14 to 27 December, you can grab a copy of the amazing Destiny 2 on PS4 or Xbox One for just £19.99 - a saving of 60 per cent. Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition is also available for a bargain £24.99 for PS4, Xbox One and PC - that's 40 per cent off.

Other PS4 and Xbox One games deals include FIFA 18 for £32.99, South Park: The Fractured But Whole for £29.99, plus Assassin's Creed: Origins and Star Wars Battlefront II for £34.99 each. The latter is also available for PC.

Nintendo Switch owners needn't miss out as L.A. Noire is reduced to £29.99 - more than 30 per cent off the usual retail price.

Lastly, the PS4, Xbox One and PC versions of Call of Duty: WWII is down to £42.99 for the sales period - 15 per cent off.

Top accessory deals include a Giotek HC2 Stereo Headset for PS4, Xbox One or PC for just £14.99. The Afterglow Level 3, AG Wired Stereo Headset for Xbox One is now just £19.99, while Xbox owners can also grab a BP2 Battery Pack for the Xbox One for £7.99.

Again, Switch owners get their own deal in the form of the officially licensed Mario Kart Deluxe Switch Console Case for £14.99.

All these deals and many more are available now at Game.co.uk.