Twitch made an Alexa skill: Here's what gamers can do with it

Amazon-owned Twitch is embracing Amazon’s Alexa platform.

The gameplay-streaming service has announced the launch of a Twitch Alexa skill, but it’s only available in the US. With this skill, you can effectively control Twitch with your voice by asking Alexa via an Alexa device to perform certain tasks.



The Twitch Alexa skill lets you play your favourite channels, get alerts when they start streaming, and even find new streamers - all through an Alexa-enable device, whether it be an Amazon Echo or a third-party speaker, etc. The skill can also send a reminder about when your Twitch Prime subscription is available to use.

That subscription is exclusive to Prime members. (It offers benefits like monthly in-game loot, ad-free viewing, and free channel subscriptions.)

To get the Twitch Alexa skill, simply ask Alexa to enable the the Twitch skill. You’ll also need to login to your Twitch account and allow notifications permission for the Twitch skill via your Alexa app. For instance, as we mentioned earlier, Alexa can alert you anytime a channel you follow starts broadcasting - but only if you allow notifications.

If you don’t want to get notifications for all channels you follow, you can manage notifications from this Twitch webpage.

Twitch users/gamers can use these commands:

“Alexa, ask Twitch for followed channels.”

“Alexa, tell Twitch to show me channels I follow.”

“Alexa, ask Twitch who’s playing World of Warcraft.”

“Alexa, ask Twitch to suggest an IRL channel.”

“Alexa, ask Twitch for popular channels.”

“Alexa, ask Twitch which streams are popular.”

“Alexa, ask Twitch for popular games.”

“Alexa, tell Twitch to suggest a game for me.”

“Alexa, ask Twitch to play [Channel Name].”

“Alexa, ask Twitch to start [Channel Name].”

Check out Twitch’s blog post for more details.