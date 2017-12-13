Twitch made an Alexa skill: Here's what gamers can do with it
- The skill only works on Alexa-enabled devices in the US
Amazon-owned Twitch is embracing Amazon’s Alexa platform.
The gameplay-streaming service has announced the launch of a Twitch Alexa skill, but it’s only available in the US. With this skill, you can effectively control Twitch with your voice by asking Alexa via an Alexa device to perform certain tasks.
- Twitch unveils Steam-like store so it can sell games
- Amazon Prime adds Twitch Prime to offer game discounts
What does the Twitch Alexa skill do?
The Twitch Alexa skill lets you play your favourite channels, get alerts when they start streaming, and even find new streamers - all through an Alexa-enable device, whether it be an Amazon Echo or a third-party speaker, etc. The skill can also send a reminder about when your Twitch Prime subscription is available to use.
That subscription is exclusive to Prime members. (It offers benefits like monthly in-game loot, ad-free viewing, and free channel subscriptions.)
How do you get the Twitch Alexa skill?
To get the Twitch Alexa skill, simply ask Alexa to enable the the Twitch skill. You’ll also need to login to your Twitch account and allow notifications permission for the Twitch skill via your Alexa app. For instance, as we mentioned earlier, Alexa can alert you anytime a channel you follow starts broadcasting - but only if you allow notifications.
How to manage notifications on channels
If you don’t want to get notifications for all channels you follow, you can manage notifications from this Twitch webpage.
What can gamers ask the Twitch Alexa skill?
Twitch users/gamers can use these commands:
- “Alexa, ask Twitch for followed channels.”
- “Alexa, tell Twitch to show me channels I follow.”
- “Alexa, ask Twitch who’s playing World of Warcraft.”
- “Alexa, ask Twitch to suggest an IRL channel.”
- “Alexa, ask Twitch for popular channels.”
- “Alexa, ask Twitch which streams are popular.”
- “Alexa, ask Twitch for popular games.”
- “Alexa, tell Twitch to suggest a game for me.”
- “Alexa, ask Twitch to play [Channel Name].”
- “Alexa, ask Twitch to start [Channel Name].”
Want to know more?
Check out Twitch’s blog post for more details.
- Rocket League for Nintendo Switch hits the high street in January 2018
- Twitch made an Alexa skill: Here's what gamers can do with it
- Christmas deal: Save $50 on Oculus Rift and Touch Controller bundle
- Nintendo sells 10m Switch consoles in nine months, just 3.5m less than Wii U in five years
- Become a wizard or witch in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, due for iOS and Android in 2018
- Ataribox pre-orders start 14 December: Price, specs, release date and more
- Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- Is the Sea of Thieves Xbox One controller the best you've ever seen?
- Nintendo Switch tips and tricks: How to get the most from your new console
- Xbox One X vs Xbox One S: What's the difference?
Comments