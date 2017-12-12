Become a wizard or witch in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, due for iOS and Android in 2018

Harry Potter fans rejoice, the films and books may be finished, but the legacy still lives on with Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, a mobile RPG game from Jam City.

In the game, you can create your very own witch or wizard and guide them through all the years at Hogwarts, enrolling in the same classes as Harry, Ron and Hermione, including potions and defence against the dark arts.

You’ll be taught by familiar faces too, although the exact teachers you’ll come across haven’t been revealed. Here’s hoping for Professor Snape at least. You’ll be able to take part in duelling club too, where you can hone your spell casting skills.

There’s no mention of Quidditch just yet, but hopefully everyone’s favourite wizard sport will make an appearance.

Jam City assures Harry Potter fans that the game has been created by people that love the books and movies, and so it will remain true to the wizarding world created by J.K. Rowling.

An exact release date hasn’t been revealed just yet, but Jam City has said the game will be released next year.

It’s not the only Harry Potter mobile game to be released next year, as Niantic, the bods behind Pokemon Go, one of the biggest mobile games of the past couple of years, will be releasing Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

While the action of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery will be carried out within the game itself. Wizards Unite will be an AR-style game that will be influenced by the world around you.

More details for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery have been promised soon, so we’ll bring you all the latest updates as and when we hear them.