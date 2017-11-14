Amazing Microsoft US Black Friday deals revealed: Xbox One S for $189, Mixed Reality and more
Microsoft has announced some incredible Black Friday deals already, in the US at least. We fully expect UK bargains to be unveiled soon and if they are anything like the massive discounts on offer in the States, we suspect the online store will be inundated.
In the US, there are deals on Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, other Windows 10 laptops, headphones Harman Kardon Cortana speakers and much more. You can get hefty discounts on Mixed Reality headsets and the Xbox One bargains are simply huge.
For example, you will be able to get hold of an Xbox One S with a free game for just $189 (£144).
There are also big discounts on Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass - Microsoft's game subscription service where you get access to more than 100 games for a monthly fee. For Black Friday, that can be signed up to for as little as $1.
Black Friday itself isn't until 24 November, with Cyber Monday following after that weekend. But Microsoft will start some of its US deals on Sunday 19 November. Others start the day before Black Friday, on Thursday 23 November.
Here are some of our deals highlights:
- Save $329 on Surface Pro bundle - starts 23 November
- Xbox One S (500GB) with one free game for $189 - starts 23 November
- Save $100 on Lenovo Explorer Windows Mixed Reality headset - starts 19 November
- Save 50 per cent on Xbox One games - starts 23 November
- $100 off Harman Kardon Invoke speaker - starts 23 November
You can find all of Microsoft's US Black Friday deals here. If you're looking for the UK deals, check out Microsoft's dedicated webpage here.
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- Oregon Trail is a handheld now so you can chuck it when dysentery gets you
- Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- What is Dragon Ball Legends and why could it be the best mobile PVP game ever?
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
Comments