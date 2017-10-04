Best Xbox One controller yet? Scuf Gaming and Porsche partner for limited edition Forza Elite

Scuf Gaming, a company the customises and builds stunning, pro games controllers, has partnered with Porsche and Turn 10 Studios to create what we feel is one of the best looking Xbox One gamepads yet.

The Scuf Forza Elite controller is designed for those who want the best while playing the new Forza Motorsport 7 on Xbox One, Xbox One S or the forthcoming Xbox One X.

It is based on the official Xbox One Elite controller from Microsoft, which is built using premium parts and has customisable additions, such as paddles on the rear. The Scuf Gaming version swaps those paddles around, from horizontal to vertical, which we feel is a better fit and less likely to be accidentally knocked during play.

The Forza Elite version also has black carbon fibre accents, a silver design inspired by Porsche 911 cars, and the same kind of hand-stiched Alcantara leather on the grips that you usually find in the 911's interior.

You also get a custom case with the Forza Elite controller and only 2,000 collector's edition devices will be available. 500 units of a separate, even more exclusive, bundle pack will also be on offer. It includes an exclusive scale model of a 2018 Porsche 911.

Both sets come with extra thumbsticks and paddles for user customisation.

They are available to pre-order, from the Microsoft Store and scufgaming.com, priced at $299.95 and $369.95 (£295.99) respectively.

The controllers will ship from 7 October.