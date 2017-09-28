DropMix is the playing card game that transforms you into a DJ

Hasbro and Harmonix, the team behind Rock Band and Dance Central, have teamed up to produce DropMix, a unique new card game that sees you become a DJ, and subsequently the life of a party.

DropMix comprises a playing board, a set of playing cards and a companion app available for iOS and Android. The board is split into five sections to recognise five different cards, but there are only four different sections of a song to make up: bass, beat, loop and vocal. Each NFC-enabled card denotes which section of the song it will control.

The cards are all based on actual songs, from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Blink 182, Skrillex, The Weeknd, Dolly Parton and more. You get 60 cards in the box.

The app is the brains behind the game, as its proprietary software will automatically adjust the characteristics of each card to create a seamless mix, so it's pretty difficult to make something that sounds bad.

There are three different gaming modes to DropMix: Freestyle mode lets you place any card on the board at any time. You can place cards over the top of each other, but the board will only read the card placed on top of a pile.

Party mode is a team game, where the app will make requests for players to follow. Every request answered correctly will earn each team points based on how quickly a card is placed down. Points in this instance unfortunately don't mean prizes, but the highest scoring team will be able to ridicule their rivals.

Finally, Clash mode is a head-to-head battle between two players, with each player needing to "think strategically to dominate the mix". The first player to 21 points wins.

We've been able to have a brief demo of the Freestyle mode, and our jaws genuinely hit the floor. We thought it was a fantastic idea for a game, and how it works in practice something to admire. DropMix's claims of being unable to make a bad mix are scarily true.

DropMix will be available in the UK from early November for £120 including a pack of 60 cards. Playlist packs of 16 cards will be available for £14.99, while Discover packs of 5 cards will be available for £4.99.