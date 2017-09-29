30 of the maddest console mods ever created

Games consoles provide a great way to immerse ourselves with our favourite characters. But to really take things to the next level, modifying a console can make the experience that much greater.

This list takes a look at the hard work the modifying community puts into adding life to various consoles, from retro to the modern day. Some are made by artists, some by engineers, but each is as amazing as it is unique - welcome to the world of custom consoles!

Zoki64 has turned his Nintendo 64 into a console that would fit right at Flynn's Arcade. It looks just like a glossy black console by day, but turn the lights out and it all changes.

Zoki64 has also turned this Nintendo Gamecube to match the artwork of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, complete with Link in both Hylian and Wolf forms.

Zoki64 has turned this Nintendo 64 to represent everyone's favourite animated green dinosaur, Yoshi, from the Mario series of games.

Zoki64 has turned his hand to a more retro console in the form of the Twin Famicom, first released in 1986. The orange paintwork certainly brings it into the modern day.

The whole Mario clan has been invited to the party with version of Zoki64's Nintendo 64. Mario, Luigi, Donkey Kong, War, Princess Peach and Waluigi are all represented by different coloured controllers.

Zoki 64 has designed this Nintendo GameCube to represent Mario Kart: Double Dash, the best selling Nintendo GameCube game of all time with around 7 million sales.

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask often ranks on list of the best games ever made, and Zoki64 has turned this Nintendo 64 into a shimmering purple console complete with mask motifs.

1/3 Zoki64

It's not just home consoles that Zoki64 can modify, but the portable Gameboy too. Here he's modified them with the three Pokémon Charizard, Venusaur and Blastoise. Sadly there's no Pikachu or Raichu version.

With this Gameboy, Zoki64 has decorated it with a camouflage finish to commemorate Choplifter II, a game where you pilot a helicopter into hostile territories to rescue hostages.

The console mods featured so far have been relatively tame, but Martin Nielsen has taken things up a notch and then some with the Wii UNLimited Edition. The case is made from CNC-milled aluminium and features two 22cm coolant reservoirs either side. Discs are loaded in the top and the whole thing can be wall-mounted.

French console modifier Vadu Amka has turned this Xbox 360 into something you could only imagine in your nightmares. Using various materials, Amka has made it appear as though a zombie from The Walking Dead is inside the console and bursting to get out.

Vadu Amka has given this PlayStation 1 a steampunk makeover, taking inspiration from Oddworld: Abe's Odyssey and the Rupture Farms setting.

Vadu Amka has once again completely remodelled a games console, this time the Nintendo 64, to look like the deserts from Star Wars.

This rather terrifying looking PlayStation 1 has been modelled on the survival horror genre of games, courtesy once again of Vadu Amka.

Vadu Amka took three months to complete this modification of a Nintendo GameCube, taking inspiration from The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker.

Amka has taken a more modern console in the form of the Classic Mini NES and given it a wooden makeover, complete with the shield featured on the very first game in the series.

Crash Bandicoot fans will love this modified PlayStation 2 console with an Aku Aku mask, which has been created once again by modifier extraordinaire Vadu Amka.

Stupidfingers has created what could be considered one of the greatest console mash-ups ever. He's combined an Atari 2600, Sega Genesis, NES and Super NES into one super-console.

Jon has taken a Raspberry Pi 3, connected it to an old CRT TV and built USB ports into the front to accommodate controllers. He's even given a step-by-step guide so you can create your own.

Jaki33 clearly like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. He's crated a party bus, complete with working lights and doors. SNES cartridges load in the top next to controller ports.

Jaki33 has taken an original NES 8-bit console and fitted inside a toaster-style case to create the Nintoaster. We're not sure why, either, but it looks cool.

1/2 Gatti Luxury Lab

Italian company Gatti Luxury Lab takes everyday devices and makes them gold. Their creations may not be as 'mad' as some others in this list, but they sure do look luxurious.

1/4 Edsjunk.net

Edsjunk.net has provided us a whole new version of the Civil War. Which side will you choose? The Captain America Xbox One, or the Iron Man PlayStation 4?

Creative Box Gaming has come up with this striking modified SNES console for Super Metroid, complete with 3D models of Samus Aran and Ridley.

This Classic NES console has been modified and custom-designed by Creative Box Gaming for Geek & Sundry's co-optitude segment with Felicia and Ryon Day.

Creative Box Gaming has used Star Wars as inspiration for this custom SNES console, in particular Boba Fett, a character that often gets overlooked. It's a great looking console that took nine hours to create.

This classic NES console has been designed by Creative Box Gaming to look like Bleach, a Japanese Anime TV series that ran from 2004 until 2012.

German-based modifier Contained Case Creations has designed a complete wildlands scene around a PlayStation 4, taking inspiration from Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands. It comes complete with foliage, drone and gun.

Brian De Vitis may have created one of the best console mods ever. This life-size R2-D2 houses 11 games consoles, a computer, sound system and video projector.

1/3 Baron von Brunk

While Baron von Brunk's creations aren't exactly working consoles, he has instead built a complete LegoFormers series, comprising a transforming N64, controller and Donkey Kong cartridge.

He's named the console the Ultra Hexacon, the controller Tetragon and the cartridge Mecha Kong! The entire series is made completely out of Lego, there's no glue, paint, cutting or third party pieces.