Ataribox pre-orders start 14 December: Price, specs, release date and more

Pre-orders will soon start for the all-new Atari console on 14 December 2017. And the Ataribox, as it is called, will be available at a discount to early supporters signed up to receive emails from the official website.

The deals will be "extremely limited", we've been told, so it's well worth signing up now.

First announced three months ago, the Ataribox will run Linux OS with a custom interface. Here then is what we know about the box so far.

The Ataribox has a design inspired by iconic Atari products, a bit like the Atari 2600 but slimmer and more set-top-box in stature.

We're still awaiting full specifications, but it is understood that the console will bring a "full PC experience" to your TV, and it'll offer apps and access to streaming, social, web browsing, music listening and more. A game streaming service is thought to be part of the system.

What we do know so far is that it will be powered by an AMD customised processor with Radeon Graphics.

Pictures have shown the rear to sport HDMI and USB ports, plus an Ethernet port and SD card slot. There is more-than likely Wi-Fi support too.

Ataribox will launch with a back catalogue of Atari classic games and "current titles from a range of studios". However, more specifics about these content partnerships won't be announced until a later date. That said, because the operating system has an open nature, Atari said players will be able to access and play games from other platforms.

“With Ataribox, we wanted to create an open system, a killer product where people can game, stream and browse with as much freedom as possible. Atari games and content will be available as well as games and content from other providers,” said Fred Chesnais, Atari's chief executive officer.

Ataribox will launch through the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform soon, with pre-orders opening on 14 December 2017.

Atari is targeting spring 2018 for shipping.

It will cost between $249 to $299, depending on the edition and memory configurations. There will be a standard Ataribox and special editions.