Ataribox pre-orders and launch delayed: Price, specs, release date and more

Pre-orders were meant to start for the all-new Atari console today, 14 December 2017, but Pocket-lint has been informed that it has been delayed.

In a statement sent to us by email, the manufacturer claims that it needs more time to create the "platform and ecosystem".

The console was expected to hit crowd-funding website Indiegogo today, but that has now been "paused".

"The countdown to the Ataribox launch on Indiegogo has been officially paused. Because of one key element on our checklist, it is taking more time to create the platform and ecosystem the Atari community deserves," said the Ataribox team.

"Building Ataribox is incredibly important to us and we will do whatever it takes to be sure it is worth the wait. An updated launch plan is underway and more detailed information will be available soon."

Until then, here is what we know about the box so far.

The Ataribox has a design inspired by iconic Atari products, a bit like the Atari 2600 from the 70s and early 80s but slimmer and more set-top-box in stature.

We're still awaiting full specifications, but it is understood that the console will bring a "full PC experience" to your TV. It'll offer apps and access to streaming, social, web browsing, music listening and more. A game streaming service is thought to be part of the system.

What we do know so far is that it will be powered by an AMD customised processor with Radeon Graphics. It will run Linux OS with a custom interface.

Pictures have shown the rear to sport HDMI and USB ports, plus an Ethernet port and SD card slot. There is more-than likely Wi-Fi support too.

Ataribox will launch with a back catalogue of Atari classic games and "current titles from a range of studios". However, more specifics about these content partnerships won't be announced until a later date. That said, because the operating system has an open nature, Atari said players will be able to access and play games from other platforms.

“With Ataribox, we wanted to create an open system, a killer product where people can game, stream and browse with as much freedom as possible. Atari games and content will be available as well as games and content from other providers,” said Fred Chesnais, Atari's chief executive officer.

Ataribox will launch through the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform, although after the delay was announced it is not known exactly when.

Atari was originally targeting spring 2018 for shipping.

It will cost between $249 to $299, depending on the edition and memory configurations. There will be a standard Ataribox and special editions.