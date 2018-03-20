Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console

Atari will soon release a brand new console - its first for many years.

Formerly called Ataribox during a funding stage, it is now called the Atari VCS - a throwback to the original name of the Atari 2600 in the 70s.

Atari has also confirmed that it will come with a Classic controller, that looks and feels like the original rubber joystick, plus a more modern gamepad.

Here then is what we know about the box so far.

The Atari VCS has a design inspired by iconic Atari products, a bit like the Atari 2600/VCS from the 70s and early 80s that is now shares a name with. It will be slimmer and more set-top-box in stature, however.

We're still awaiting full specifications, but it is understood that the console will bring a "full PC experience" to your TV. It'll offer apps and access to streaming, social, web browsing, music listening and more. A game streaming service is thought to be part of the system.

What we do know so far is that it will be powered by an AMD customised processor with Radeon Graphics. It will run Linux OS with a custom interface.

Pictures have shown the rear to sport HDMI and USB ports, plus an Ethernet port and SD card slot. There is more-than likely Wi-Fi support too.

Atari VCS will launch with a back catalogue of Atari classic games and "current titles from a range of studios". However, more specifics about these content partnerships won't be announced until a later date. That said, because the operating system has an open nature, Atari said players will be able to access and play games from other platforms.

“With Ataribox, we wanted to create an open system, a killer product where people can game, stream and browse with as much freedom as possible. Atari games and content will be available as well as games and content from other providers,” said Fred Chesnais, Atari's chief executive officer before the name was officially changed.

Atari VCS will launch through the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform, although after a delay was announced at the end of 2017 it is not known exactly when at present.

Atari was originally targeting spring 2018 for shipping, but it will more likely be later this year, early next.

It will cost between $249 to $299, depending on the edition and memory configurations. There will be a standard Atari VCS and special editions.