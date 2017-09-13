80 amazing photos that you won't believe are actually game screenshots

Since the days of Pong the graphics in video games have only got better and better as the years progress. Now with 4K screens becoming the norm, games developers are constantly pushing to improve the graphics in their games and deliver a breath-taking experience for their fans.

We've been through a recent crop of truly astounding looking games to present you a list of the very best screenshots we've found. We're sure you'll agree there are some really incredible screenshots in here. Some so photo realistic they could almost be snaps from everyday life.

1/4 Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Unity is the eighth in the series of Assassin's Creed games and a fine example of games developers dedication to visual quality. On its release in 2014, the game received mixed reviews but a vast amount of praise for its visual upgrades over the previous games.

These images show just how immersive the game can be, even if the parkour in it may be well over our actual physical ability.

1/3 Kunos Simulazioni

Assetto Corsa is billed as the ultimate racing simulation, designed with an emphasis on a realistic racing experience. Part of that experience clearly includes a heavy focus on stunning and believable graphics. With support for both the HTC and Oculus Rift, Assetto Corsa not only offers fantastic standard visuals but astounding Virtual ones as well.

1/4 Electronic Arts/DICE

In the latest installment of the Battlefield franchise, EA and Dice set about creating a realistic and awe-inspiring WW1 experience for gamers. Beautiful (mostly) historically accurate visuals from the Great War are recreated in a series of single and multiplayer maps to offer FPS gamers the best possible experience.

Battlefield 1 was one of our recommended games of 2016 and for good reason.

1/3 SIE Bend Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Days Gone is a PlayStation 4 exclusive due to release at the end of December 2017. Designed as an open-world action-adventure game it's set to bring a new level of zombie madness to the PlayStation and from the screenshots and footage we've seen so far it's going to be a blast!

1/4 Codemasters

Rally drivers are incredible as are the cars that they drive. It seems like this is the ethos Codemasters took when they set about building the latest installment of the Dirt franchise. The graphics are superb and you can see from the screenshots just how believable it is.

1/6 Bethesda Softworks

2016 marked the return of the action-adventure stealth video game Dishonored in a second outing that saw you able to assume the role of two different characters. Like its predecessor, Dishonored 2 received much praise for its graphics, gameplay and creative game design.

When we reviewed Dishonored 2, we called it "one of the finest stealth games ever made" and it was our recommended game for 2016.

1/3 Ninja Theory

From the makers of Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and DmC: Devil May Cry, comes an action adventure game that promises to include high-quality production values, a superb storyline and ninja-class combat mechanics.

Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice was originally announced at Gamescom in 2014 and has been in development ever since. Set in the Viking age, the story focuses around a Celtic warrior on a quest to fight for the soul of her dead lover. The graphics certainly seem to promise a superbly immersive experience.

1/5 Asylum Entertainment Inc.

Identity was originally a Kickstarter project which smashed through its funding goal and is set to launch at some point in the near future. Described as a modern-day open-world MMORPG, Identity is intended to offer the player "complete freedom" to choose their own path whether as a civilian, criminal, police officer or other characters.

The current screenshots show promise in the development of the game, we just hope the game can live up to the bold aims the developers have set.

1/8 Konami Digital Entertainment

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is the most recent release from the franchise that we gave the editors choice award in 2015. In developing this game, Konami promised to deliver photorealistic graphics, a thoughtful game design and a true new-generation game production quality.

The screenshots pictured here only show half the story as the game itself also ambitiously explores the psychology of warfare and the atrocities that result from caught up in its vicious cycle. A superb and beautiful game and a great addition to the Metal Gear Solid series.

1/5 Triternion

Mordhau is an upcoming multiplayer game set in medieval times with a strong focus on skill-based combat which basically seems to involve a lot of blocking, parrying and combining attacks to charge to a glorious and blood-curdling victory.

The screenshots show a focus on quality and colourful medieval outfits that will include full armour customisation to completely personalise your character. Certainly plenty of sword based fun on the cards with this one.

1/5 Red Barrels

Outlast 2 is the second outing of the critically acclaimed survival horror game of the same name. In it, you play an investigative journalist who for some reason thinks it's a sensible idea to poke around in deep, dark and scary places that no one else would dare go.

Clearly, if you plan on frightening gamers then the best way to do it is with scarily realistic graphics and these screenshots only give you a glimpse of the horror awaiting you.

1/3 The Outsiders

Project Wight is another as of yet unreleased game, this one coming from ex-developers from the Battlefield and Payday franchises. The game takes place during a fictionalized early Viking era where humans and a nearly extinct race of creatures battle it out for survival.

Some impressive combat, dark caves and magnificent graphics are promised to deliver an immersive and engaging experience.

1/8 Crystal Dynamics/Eidos Montréal

Rise of the Tomb Raider is another of the games on our list which we chose as a recommended game in our review and for good reason.

A grittier, more rounded Lara Croft appears in a brilliantly crafted environment that includes superb graphics that were even used to showcase new Nvidia technologies. The game pushed boundaries that included HDR and a mass of the graphical improvements that even allowed it to be played at 4K and 8K resolutions.

Enhanced graphics on characters in the game even included 30,000 strands of hair on Lara Croft's head supported by Nvidia's hairworks technologies. Wet textures and particle effects were also included to give the game the ultimate in immersive and impressive graphics.

1/4 Cloud Imperium Games

From the creator of Wing Commander comes Star Citizen. A 100% crowd funded game that aims to create a living, breathing science fiction Universe. Star Citizen is still in alpha stages of development (and available for play) but the goal is to deliver a game that offers more than just space combat, with a mix of MMO and FPS styles that will allow for unlimited gameplay.

Even considering the game is only in Alpha, the quality is breath-taking and we fully expect the final game to be a graphical marvel.

1/3 PlayWay S.A.

The Works of Mercy is another game that started life as a Kickstarter project and is now set for release at some point in 2017. The game is pitched as a psychological thriller that "...revolves around mysterious killings committed on seemingly random victims" the twist being it's you, the player, who becomes the murderer.

To add to the immersion and thrill of the psychological element of this game, developers Pentacle are crafting the engine to deliver photorealistic graphics and a realistic world.

1/6 CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a captivating game that, for our money, is the best RPG since Skyrim. Which is why we gave it the editor's choice award in 2015. In the most recent game of the franchise, the graphics were pushed to new levels that would only have been possible with the next-gen consoles of the time.

Wild environments, staggering monsters and incredible views support a beautifully immersive experience in the monster hunter's world. The Witcher 3 received much praise for its graphical quality and it's easy to see why.

1/5 Battlestate Games

Escape from Tarkov is one of those games that's been in the works for a while but still seems to be a long way off. Pitched as "...a hardcore and realistic online first-person action RPG/Simulator with MMO features and a story-driven walkthrough..." it's a game with much promise.



If these screenshots are anything to go by the game is going to be breathtaking if nothing else.