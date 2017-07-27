WWE 2K18 Cena (Nuff) Edition available for pre-order: Here's what you get

2K Games has announced one of the best limited edition games packs we've ever seen. WWE 2K18 Cena (Nuff) Edition has an abundance of extra, downloadable bonuses and genuine John Cena-signed goodies.

It's available to pre-order now from Amazon.co.uk for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, priced at £129.99 each.

The limited edition pack contains a load of swag that will delight WWE fans everywhere. You get the full WWE 2K18 game, of course, but also a season pass for all future DLC, two playable versions of John Cena - from 2006's ECW One Night Stand and 2010's Wrestlemania 26.

Playable legends Batista and Rob Van Dam are included, as well as the Kurt Angle content from the Kurt Angle pack: two playable versions of Angle from former personas, "American Hero" from 2001 and "Wrestling Machine" from 2006.

Bonus content for WWE Super Card comes with the set, including limited edition cards of Cena, Batista and RVD, plus a special Cena (Nuff) card back for the mobile game.

As well as all that content, you get an exclusive Mattel "Cena (Nuff)" action figure and autographed photo from John Cena's 16th World Championship victory during the 2017 Royal Rumble. And as if all that isn't enough, you also get a piece of the ring mat from that event on the same commemorative plate. Phew.

WWE 2K18 will be available from 13 October. Standard and deluxe edition versions will also be available.