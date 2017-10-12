Turn your Android phone into a Game Boy for £50, Smart Boy now available

We've seen a few accessories for smartphones that either add joypad buttons or even turn your device into a mini arcade machine, but the Smart Boy, available via PQube in Europe, is best gaming add-on we've ever seen. It turns your Android smartphone into a fully working Nintendo Game Boy and even accepts old Game Boy cartridges.

The Smart Boy is now available with £10 off, at £49.99 from Funstock Retro and is compatible with a healthy list of handsets with screen sizes from 5.2 to 6-inches, including OnePlus 3T and Google Pixel. It has also been released as part of the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program.

That's because it works best with a Samsung Galaxy S8, requiring a USB-C connection to work effectively.

The device originally started as an April Fools Day joke in 2016, but was made into a real accessory after a flood of interest. It uses the smartphone screen to play either Game Boy or Game Boy Color games - inserted into a cartridge slot on the rear.

The dedicated app also upscales the games to fit whichever sized screen you're using, and games are represented in their original tones. Both PAL and NTSC games are compatible, and the Smart Boy has its own built-in battery that lasts up to five-hours of play. It will also recharge through the phone's battery.

It has been available in the US for a while, but we're extremely happy to welcome it to the UK too.