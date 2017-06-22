Stunning short film made entirely in GTA 5, you won't believe your eyes

We knew Grand Theft Auto V (aka GTA 5) looks good, even though it's almost three years old, but we never knew it could look this good.

Director Matt MacDonald has used the game to create a 12-minute short film that, for the most part, looks like a big budget action flick shot in downtown LA.

A mighty list of mods were used on the PC version of the game, but that shouldn't distract from the superb visuals and mastery in telling a clever, tight story. Not Normal is a gritty, almost Taxi Driver-esque tale with a truly stunning car chase sequence that has to be seen to be believed.

You can watch it right here. It's even available in 2K.

MacDonald has made several other short movies and videos, all heavily influenced by videogames. His live action GoldenBox is inspired by the N64 classic GoldenEye 007.

You can also watch a behind the scenes video on the making of Not Normal, which shows some of the techniques he used when constructing the short film from videogame footage. There is an excellent commentary throughout, which will help you if you ever want to attempt something similar.

If you do, please let us know. We'd love to see your work.