Starcraft Remastered to bring 1998 original back with 4K visuals

Blizzard has announced that Starcraft is to return. It will release a remastered version of the 1998 original with widescreen, 4K graphics and new, comic book style cut screens to tell the story of how the series begun.

You won't have too long to wait for it either, Starcraft Remastered will be available from this summer.

The new release will include the Brood War expansion, which will be graphically enhanced as well. And the original 4:3, low-res Starcraft will be available for free. Players of the '98 edition will be able to play against Remastered gamers in multiplayer too.

Although it is almost 20 years old, the original Starcraft has remained popular, especially with eSports players in Korea. South Korean TV even televised Starcraft matches long before professional competitive gaming became the worldwide phenomenon it is today.

The new version will include online multiplayer in addition to LAN play.

The new 4K Ultra HD visuals might not be as detailed and remodelled as some might expect, but the game needs to remain true to its roots in order to present the exact same experience. Fans are told that the gameplay will remain the same and tweaking rather than completely overhauling the graphics helps ensure that.

Starcraft Remastered will be available on PC and Mac.