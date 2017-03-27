  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

Starcraft Remastered to bring 1998 original back with 4K visuals

|
Blizzard Starcraft Remastered to bring 1998 original back with 4K visuals
10 best gaming accessory gifts for Christmas
10 best gaming accessory gifts for Christmas

- Coming this summer

- Includes Brood War expansion

- Original version free

Blizzard has announced that Starcraft is to return. It will release a remastered version of the 1998 original with widescreen, 4K graphics and new, comic book style cut screens to tell the story of how the series begun.

You won't have too long to wait for it either, Starcraft Remastered will be available from this summer.

The new release will include the Brood War expansion, which will be graphically enhanced as well. And the original 4:3, low-res Starcraft will be available for free. Players of the '98 edition will be able to play against Remastered gamers in multiplayer too.

Although it is almost 20 years old, the original Starcraft has remained popular, especially with eSports players in Korea. South Korean TV even televised Starcraft matches long before professional competitive gaming became the worldwide phenomenon it is today.

The new version will include online multiplayer in addition to LAN play.

The new 4K Ultra HD visuals might not be as detailed and remodelled as some might expect, but the game needs to remain true to its roots in order to present the exact same experience. Fans are told that the gameplay will remain the same and tweaking rather than completely overhauling the graphics helps ensure that.

Starcraft Remastered will be available on PC and Mac.

PopularIn Games
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Which should you choose?
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments