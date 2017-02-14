Sniper Elite 5 very likely, could even be set in a different era

Sniper Elite 4 is out now for Xbox One, PS4 and PC, and it has received glowing reviews across the board - including our own here. It's no surprise, therefore, that Rebellion has at least one more up its sleeve.

Jason Kingsley, co-founder and CEO of the developer told Pocket-lint that there will be a Sniper Elite 5: "We’d be insane not to do another sequel. We haven’t started on anything, we have no plans. But just from a strategic point of view it makes complete sense," he said.

But fans needn't put a mark in their calendars quite yet.

"When is it coming out? I can’t tell you. When will it start? I can’t tell you. Where will it be set? I can’t tell you that, I really don’t know. I’d like to tell you that we’re super efficient and we know the next three, but we don’t. I can tell you that there are more stories to tell in World War II, a lot more," he added.

The most likely outcome, therefore, is that Sniper Elite 5 will continue with lead character Karl Fairburne's assignments in World War II, although future instalments could deviate.

"We could go into the past. I quite like the first World War. Somebody even suggested Sniper Elite set in the Middle Ages where you’ve got a long bow - that’s interesting. A Robin Hood equivalent of Sniper Elite," he revealed.

One thing's for sure though, Rebellion doesn't currently have plans to ape the Call of Duty franchise, which is, ironically, heavily rumoured to be heading back to World War II itself.

"If we went too modern, we’d have to modify a lot of the gameplay," explained Kingsley.

"There are remote drones, GPS and all that sort of stuff. There’s some fantastic technology to grapple with – I’m not saying we’ll never do that – but a lot of the game development changes then."

It would certainly change the low-tech, stuck-behind-enemy lines dynamic.

"You could play as an autonomous, flying, sniping drone taking potshots at people across the landscape," he joked.

