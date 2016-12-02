The Game Awards 2016: All the new game trailers unveiled, in one place

This year's Game Awards are done and dusted, but if you didn't catch the show live, no worries.

Pocket-lint has gathered up every new game trailer that premiered at The Game Awards 2016 and listed below. We've also included a 4K stream of the actual show, in case you feel like watching the whole thing for yourself. Also, if you're unfamiliar with The Game Awards, we got you covered there, too. Here's everything you need and want to know, in one place.

The Game Awards is an annual awards ceremony to honour "outstanding artistic, technical and gameplay achievements" in the video game industry. It is guided by an advisory board that includes the executive leadership teams from Activision, AMD, Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Nintendo of America, Rockstar Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Telltale Games, Ubisoft, Valve, and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

This committee selects 29 video game media organizations (see list here) that nominate and subsequently vote on the video games in several categories. The advisory board is not involved in the selection of nominees or winners. It learns of the winners at the same time of the public.

The 2016 awards ceremony was held in Los Angeles on 1 December.

You can see this year's full list of winners across all the categories from here.

Yes. Although the three-hour-long show has ended, you can still watch the stream online, whether that be from Twitch, YouTube, Xbox Live, PlayStation, or some other source. You can see the full list of available streams from here.

We've also embedded a 4K one below.

Yes. Many trailers premiered during the event, and there was some big news as well. Here's a roundup of all videos:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild



The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Demo



Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition



Rocket League Starbase Arc



Death Stranding:



Warframe



Telltale's Guardians of the Galaxy



Dauntless



Lawbreakers



Halo Wars 2



Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment



Prey



Walking Dead: A New Frontier



Mass Effect: Andromeda



Halo Wars Definitive Edition

