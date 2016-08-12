  No Man's Sky devs are working on issues, brought in team to spot bugs

The developer behind No Man’s Sky wants you to know it is actively addressing the game's issues.

Hello Games posted a blog post to No Man’s Sky website on 12 August to announce it is working on fixes for the most “critical issues", and that those problems should be corrected in a patch releasing sometime in the “near future". Although the company failed to specify which issues will be addressed first, Hello Games did reveal that it brought in a quality assurance group that's bigger than its entire developer team.

This QA group will hopefully be able to spot bugs ahead of the curve. In addition to the upcoming patch and QA group, Hello Games suggested a few workarounds for some existing gameplay problems. For instance, if you believe you are stuck, or can’t reach your ship, "you can jetpack forever whilst pushing against any surface". You can also revert to two previous saves if you've made a mistake.

And if you have left your ship somewhere inaccessible, you can summon it from landing pads or beacons found at most buildings or points of interest (which are marked by question marks). Despite all these issues, Pocket-lint still highly recommends checking out the game. In our limited, initial amount of time with No Man's Sky so far, we have found ourselves well and truly hooked.

Even just a couple of hours with No Man's Sky, it becomes obvious that it is a major triumph. It's indisputably original, and really makes you feel like a space-pioneer. It's a game you can lose yourself in, and certainly achieves its aim of generating a state of constant wonderment.