Sniper Elite 4 overshoots its release date, due February 2017

Love yourself a bit of long-range shooting? Then Sniper Elite 4, the best-looking sharp-shooter of the franchise yet, might be just the ticket.

Only it's overshot its 2016 release date and will now be hitting the shelves in February 2017 instead.

Rebellion, the game's developer, puts that down to being a small independent studio and to ensure that the game will be released in its best possible form.

Jason and Chris Kingsley, co-founders of Rebellion, explain: "When we revealed Sniper Elite 4 back in March our plan was to release it at the end of 2016. However, we now know Battlezone [the studio's other major title] will release in October [2016] as a launch title alongside PlayStation VR. That gave us a tough decision to make".

Still, that just gives us more time to be excited about the launch. Sniper Elite is the most complex game in the series yet, delivering larger-than-ever maps and better-than-before artificial intelligence (that wouldn't be too hard) to tactically position yourself among. Oh, and let's not forget kill cams. You get to see slow-mo, close-up kills and the classic X-ray cam to gauge your precision.

So there we have it folks, Sniper Elite 4 will launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC... but some months later than planned.