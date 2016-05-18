Watch Bodyhack: Metal Gear Man and the story of a real-life Snake bionic arm

Games publisher Konami was so troubled with the plight of double amputee James Young that it has worked on a device to help the 25-year-old.

It has built a working bionic arm, designed around the one used by Snake (Big Boss) in Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain, especially for the gamer.

Young lost his arm and leg after being dragged onto the tracks between two DLR trains in London, but it didn't break his spirit. Now his story and Konami's incredible work is central to a new BBC Three documentary available on BBC iPlayer.

The 30 minute film, titled Bodyhack: Metal Gear Man, shows how he became part cyborg and is spattered with games footage from Metal Gear Solid 5. It was also made using a DJI Osmo camera, with self-filmed segments so has a very distinctive look.

The BBC has made it available to watch in a number of ways. You can find it in the BBC Three section of iPlayer or on YouTube in two separate 15-minute parts. Alternatively, you can watch the two parts below.

