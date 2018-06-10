Xbox E3 2018 briefing: Watch Microsoft's Xbox One press conference right here

As is traditional, Microsoft will host its major E3 press conference today and you can follow the action live right here.

We have the time it starts and livestream below.

You can also read a few of our thoughts on what the Xbox team might reveal during the briefing.

Microsoft will host its 2018 E3 press briefing today, Sunday 10 June, starting at 1PM PDT local time in Los Angeles.

That means it will be available to watch live at 9pm BST in the UK, or 4PM EDT on the East Coast of America.

All the regional times are below:

West Coast US: 1pm

East Coast US: 4pm

UK: 9pm

Central Europe: 10pm

India: 1.30am 11 June

Japan & Australia (Sydney): 4am 11 June

You can watch the event unfold through the video below.

It is also be available on Microsoft's own video service, Mixer.

As well as some obvious candidates that are yet to come this year, such as Crackdown 3 even though it has been delayed until February 2019, we fully expect one or two big surprises at the Xbox event.

One of those is rumoured to be Gears of War 5. This might even be saved until the very end as a "one more thing", with JD Fenix maybe giving you a cheeky look back over his shoulder in a pre-rendered sequence.

Forza Horizon 4 would be slightly less of a surprise, considering it's the next in the Forza cycle, but will be equally as welcome considering how good Horizon 3 is.

We should also see more on Ori and the Will of the Wisps - originally announced last year - plus a fair few other, smaller Xbox One exclusives. And there will be several third party games on show - maybe even Warner Bros' Hitman 2. We can only hope.

We doubt there will be any new hardware though, apart from the Xbox Adaptive Controller formerly announced last month.