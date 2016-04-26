New Homefront: The Revolution trailer shows why it could be most interesting FPS this year

Homefront: The Revolution will be released on Xbox One, PS4 and PC on 20 May and the latest trailer to hit the net shows why it'll be worth keeping an eye on.

After mixed reviews for the first Homefront game, Deep Silver and developer Dambuster Studios have rebooted the franchise for the new generation machines. It has stuck with the original premise, however, as detailed in the "America Has Fallen" short.

The General Korean Republic invaded the US after effectively taking down the country's armed forces through control over their technologies. This time around though, you fight as part of the revolution aiming to take the States back.

A couple of things strike the latest Homefront apart from other first-person shooters out there. It is open world, with side missions to complete alongside regular campaign missions. And it is the first game to be developed by a hybrid of Crytek and Free Radical Design staff members.

Free Radical Design previously developed the TimeSplitters series of games from the noughties. It also worked on the two Crysis sequels as Crytek UK.

The trailer can be viewed in 1440p and it taken from the main introduction to the game, hence the cross between live action and CGI effects.