Could this be the Android games console we’ve been waiting for?

There have been plenty of Android devices dedicated to gaming. Many even believed that an Android games console could rival dedicated machines from Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft one day.

However, while plenty have tried, all have seemingly failed. Ouya, for example, might have made millions on Kickstarter originally but it was buggy and sales were poor. Its support by games developers was also disappointing.

Razer ended up buying the company.

Nvidia has come the closest to getting an Android games machine to be taken seriously. Its Shield tablet and Shield Android TV box are both excellent devices that excel when it comes to playing quality games as well as be fully-featured entertainment kit.

Anybody who has played with the latest Shield Tablet K1 will tell you how the Tegra K1 processor makes quality gaming possible on a portable device.

Now a handheld gaming tablet plans to exploit the chip for a gaming handheld that will also come packed with retro emulators aplenty.

The Nvidia JXD S192 Android Retro Gaming Tablet is a handheld device powered by the an Nvidia Tegra K1 quad-core processor and the 2GHz ARM Cortex-A15 chip. There are 192 GPU cores and it is supported by 2GB of RAM.

The screen features a 7-inch Full HD (1920 x 1200) display with 323ppi. There are stereo speakers built in, a 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel snapper on the front.

An ergonomic gamepad is built around the screen, with Xbox-style controls. You can even use separate USB or Bluetooth controllers.

Impressively, there is a 10,000mAh battery on board. That means up to 30 days of standby time, 57 hours of wireless internet access or up to six hours of constant gaming.

It comes with Android 4.2.2 pre-installed, Google Play, plus emulators for 18 different computers and consoles, including MAME, Dreamcast, SNES, NES, N64, Megadrive, PSOne and more.

Funstock has opened for pre-orders of the device now, with an expected shipping date of 6 May. It costs £219.99.