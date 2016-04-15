The Commodore 64 is returning with a HDMI output, handheld console version too

Hot on the heels of the Sinclair ZX Spectrum Vega games console and the forthcoming Vega+ handheld, another classic computer from the same era is about to return: the Commodore 64.

The 64 from Retro Games Ltd will take the form of two different devices. A reimagined version of the C64 computer will be available from December, which shrinks the original's design a little but retains the full keyboard and unmistakable styling.

It also features a HDMI connection to plug it into a TV or monitor, plus an SD card slot, USB ports, mini-USB socket for power and several other modern features. There is also a cartridge slot to plug in games.

The 64 computer will come packed with a stack of classic and new games, while the operating system will emulate the original machine exactly.

Also planned for launch at the same time is The 64 SX handheld console, which will be self contained and come with a built-in LCD screen. It also has a Micro-HDMI output so you can plug it into a TV or monitor.

The handheld will come with a stack of games pre-installed too, and has a Micro-USB port to hook it up to an external source to add further titles.

Shipping for The 64 SX is expected to take place from April 2017.

Both consoles are available to back on Indiegogo presently. Retro Games is looking for £150,000 and, at the time of writing, has currently raised almost $9,000 with a month to go.

The computer version is available from $150 (£105) to backers, while the handheld is available from $170.