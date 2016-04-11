  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

11 crazy gaming controllers you won’t believe exist, and one that shouldn’t

|
1/11 3D printed wooden Xbox One controller
As the name suggests this controller is a homemade example of what can be done. Using a 3D printer and powered wood filament BobYurUncle has created a wooden controller for the Xbox One.
10 best gaming accessory gifts for Christmas
10 best gaming accessory gifts for Christmas

Gaming controllers have evolved through the generations to become the perfect handheld. Now every movement is without thought and the idea of being in discomfort, even after gaming for hours, isn't given much time.

But as they all became refined into one ideal model, they lost personality. Controllers haven't changed much in recent years as optimal shaping has been found as have button and joystick styling. 

The result is a whole host of personalised controllers that express something from the owner. There have also been a bunch that were made to try and get the users moving, most of which have not done so well. While Guitar Hero guitars or physical dance mats have proved popular, it's the other attempts that you've got to laugh at now.

Of course there have been some controllers, though they may not have been a hit, that really showed originality – so they've made the list. From bongos to bowling balls, console manufacturers have apparently tried it all in an attempt to discover the next big hit. 

Nintendo really pushed movement controllers and now that we're entering the age of virtual reality those controllers could find their place once again. The PlayStation's light controllers will be used with the PS VR for a more immersive virtual reality gaming experience, for example. 

Check out the craziest, weirdest, coolest and downright strangest controllers ever to accompany gaming.Maybe some of these could be due a resurgence soon too?

PopularIn Games
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Which should you choose?
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments