Watch Mark Zuckerberg unbox retail Oculus Rift via Facebook livestream

The retail version of Oculus Rift just began shipping to consumers, and to celebrate the launch, Mark Zuckerberg is live-streaming himself unboxing the virtual-reality headset while giving a brief breakdown of what to expect.

Zuckerberg is the CEO of Facebook, which purchased Oculus VR, the company behind Rift, in 2014 for $2 billion. During his live-stream published to Facebook, he showed viewers what's inside the actual Rift box as well as how to hook it up to a Windows PC. The Oculus Rift requires a PC with certain hardware specs in order to power a fluid virtual reality experience.

He also said there are 30 games available at launch and told viewers about his own experience with the headset. The live-stream is of course a marketing push, but it's still interesting nonetheless. The Rift has been credited for reigniting modern-day interest in VR, so the fact that the headset is now available for everyone to purchase and use is certainly exciting.

Just yesterday, Palmer Luckey, the founder of Oculus VR and the inventor of the Rift, also live-streamed to Facebook a video of himself not only unboxing Rift but hand-delivering the first one to a developer in Alaska. It was hard to miss the look of glee on Luckey's face. If you loved that moment in VR history, you'll definitely love this stream with Zuckerberg.

Although developer versions of the Rift have been around for years, this is the first retail version. You can order it now from Oculus VR's website. It costs $599 in the US, £499 in the UK, and €699 in Europe. There are also bundles that went up for pre-order in February. They include not only the headset but also the certified PC required to run it and start at $1,499.

Oculus VR partnered with PC makers Alienware, Dell, and Asus on the bundles.

