  Atari Vault PC bundle with 100 classic Atari 2600 games is now on Steam

Atari diehards can go ahead and lose their minds now.

The games publisher has rounded up 100 classic Atari 2600 games into a single title called Atari Vault and just released it on Steam for PC gamers. The bundle was first announced in January. It costs $19.99 and includes fan-favourites like Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Tempest, and Warlords. But if you grab it right now, you can get it on-sale for $16.99.

There have been many Atari collections released over the years, but none of this size or with these type of upgrades. It supports online and local multiplayer, allowing you to go dual-screen with a friend either online or at home. It even works with Valve's Steam controller, comes with original cabinet and box art, and is paired with original 70s and 80s game soundtracks.

"For the first time ever, fans from around the world can challenge other players on Steam Leaderboards and compete for arcade supremacy - all while rocking out to the games' original 70s and 80s soundtracks," explained the company in a press release, while confirming that Atari Vault was development by Code Mystics and only requires a PC running Windows 7 or up.

You can see a full list of 8-bit games from here.