World’s first live Minecraft concert will be limited entry, here’s how to get in

The alt-universe of Minecraft is massive with myriad worlds to explore and people from all walks of life, there's even music. But now, in a claimed world first, there is a going to be a full on concert held in the Minecraft domain.

While Minecraft might be limited graphically by its blocky nature, there's no reason music can't be experienced in all its intricate glory. There have been gigs before that use Minecraft as the venue. This fact has not escaped the organisers of Norwegian tech festival, The Gathering.

From 20:00 (GMT) on Wednesday 23 March musicians from the UK and Norway will open the festival with a live gig. While the real world event happens it will also be taking place in the Minecraft universe. A team of gamers will recreate the band's movements using their Minecraft avatars, live, so anyone can enjoy it from home.

When we say anyone we mean one of the first 3,000 people to get in. Since the servers running the event are limited, if you turn up as guest number 3,001, you won't get in.

So armed with the knowledge of the event's opener, ahead of time, you can get in there early so you'll be ready to take part in a little bit history in the making.

If you don't make the Minecraft cut, don't fret too much, you can still enjoy the live event via the livestream online too. Check out the video below for a taste of what to expect at the Minecraft concert.

