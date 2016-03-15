  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

You could be playing Gears of War 4 earlier than you thought

|
The Coalition / Microsoft Xbox You could be playing Gears of War 4 earlier than you thought
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond

- Beta opens 18 April

- First for Ultimate Edition players

- Then Xbox Live Gold members

Gears of War fans will get the chance to play the next chapter in the series in April.

An open multiplayer beta of Gears of War 4 will be available from 25 April for one week, long ahead of the games expected holiday season release date.

What's more, an early access period for the beta will give some fans the chance to play it from 18 April.

To be eligible for the early access beta, all you have to do is play Gears of War: Ultimate Edition on Xbox One or PC, through Windows 10, before 11 April. The open beta will be available to all Xbox Live Gold members.

Microsoftyou could be playing gears of war 4 earlier than you thought image 2

Strangely, although the early access period for the beta is open to PC players of Ultimate Edition, they cannot actually play the beta on their machines. It will only be available to play on Xbox One. But as Phil Spencer told Pocket-lint a few weeks ago at the Xbox Spring Showcase in San Francisco, many Windows 10 gamers also have a console in the living room too.

Eligible players will be sent Gears 4 beta tokens from 11 April.

Hopefully, the beta will give a great impression of the first original Gears of War title that hasn't been worked on by Epic Games. Instead, it is being developed entirely by Microsoft's in-house studio, The Coilition, after the software giant acquired the licence in 2014.

PopularIn Games
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Which should you choose?
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments