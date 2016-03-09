Watch gamers guide a real life Hitman Agent 47 on a killing spree
The first episode and prologue pack for Hitman will be released this Friday and to celebrate, Square Enix hired innovative production company Realm Pictures to stage a real life version of the game, with players controlling the movements of Agent 47.
Realm Pictures came to fame after it recreated real life first-person shooters for people on Chatroulette. It was approached to do something similar with Hitman, but has surpassed itself with the end results.
Invite-only contestants, including a team from Outside Xbox, had to control actor David Bateson, who was dressed as Agent 47, through an intricate mansion mission.
They had an hour to assassinate a target and escape unscathed, but like in the forthcoming game there were multiple ways that could be carried out. Costumes and different murder weapons could be found, worn or used.
Contestants could direct Bateson through the mission via radio and additional actors played the target, guards and other NPCs. It's all quite brilliant.
Realm Pictures is already working on its next project, although it is yet to reveal what that will be.
"Trust me when I say that I cannot wait to show you what we have in store for you next," said director David M Reynolds.
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- Star Wars app deals: Get these Android and iOS games for May the 4th on the cheap
- Xbox Two specs, release date, news and rumours: What we want to see in Xbox One 2
- What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
- Hyperkin Duke controller is the Xbox One accessory everyone should own
- Red Dead Redemption 2 release date, screens, trailers and pre-order details
- Far Cry: How a franchise matured to greatness
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- FIFA 18 World Cup mode will be a free download in May
Comments