Portal vs Half-Life real world video: Prepare to be gravity gunned away

Two of Valve's greatest games have to be Half-Life and Portal. So what better way to combine the two than making a real-world VFX filled video of the two main characters doing battle, over cake?

The short film shows what happens when Portal's Chell has her cake taken by Half-Life's Doctor Gordon Freeman. Not a happy pair. The ensuing battle, featuring portal's self-titled portal gun and Half-Life's gravity gun, is pretty brilliant.

Created by Andrew McCurray, this is one of several YouTube game-inspired videos the director and actor has come up with. Clearly visual effects have played a large part but the costumes and character casting are great too. Also the audio effects are spot on, using sound effects from each of the games to really immerse you.

Some great nods to Half-Life we enjoy were the crow bar playing a part, ammo depletion audio and those boxes being searched mid-battle, a classic gaming move that seems so silly in a real-world video scenario. Then there's the use of the portal gun combined with an incoming object that's simply brilliant.

Check out the video for a really immersive Valve experience, we’ve done it several times today already and can't wait for more.

READ: Steampunk porn: Jetbike, Wolverine claws, garden bunker and more