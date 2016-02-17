If you buy one gaming handheld this year make it the ZX Spectrum Vega Plus

Retro Computers, the company behind the ZX Spectrum Vega TV console released last year, is hoping to go one better with its next recreation of Sir Clive Sinclair's much-loved computer. It is planning to release a handheld, PS Vita style device that gives you the ability to play classic Speccy games on the move.

The Sinclair ZX Spectrum Vega+ can still be used by plugging it into the composite video and analogue audio ports of a television, but also comes with an LCD screen built-in to play original, licensed Spectrum games on.

Like the original Vega, it will come with 1,000 games pre-installed, but there is also an SD card slot to add thousands of others downloaded from the internet (that you already own legitimately, of course).

Older gamers will also appreciate that the concept design was created by Rick Dickinson, who originally created the industrial designs of all Sir Clive Sinclair's ZX computers.

The Vega+ is currently undergoing a crowd funding phase on Indiegogo which it's smashing. It hit the £100,000 mark within 48 hours and smashed his previous crowd funding record of just over £155,000 in three days.

If you want to pledge and get yourself a special edition Vega+ - one with a blue, white or red rear casing - it costs £100 and will ship before September.

Pocket-lint also spoke to Sir Clive Sinclair, one of the partners of Retro Computers and the original inventor of the ZX Spectrum, back during the launch of the first Vega device.

He told us that not only do we all love retro gaming because we remember the devices and games fondly, but a new generation is getting into it too.

"Many of the teenagers and twenty-somethings who played games on the Spectrum and the other popular home computers in the 80s are now harking back to those great times. And they want to relive those gaming experiences," he explained.

"We’ve also seen a desire by parents today to give their teenage children the same game experiences on what were, in the 80s, the parents’ favourites and the Vega has pretty much all of them.

"We were quite surprised to find, when we hired a team of students to test the Vega’s 1,000 games, that quite a few of the old games appeal to them, even though the graphics and game play are very different to the games of today."